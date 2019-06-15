Living In Oblivion: 010 - '80s Music Video Night
Studio 200 200 E. Washington Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Come to Studio 200 on June 15 for the latest edition of Living In Oblivion. For this month’s event, DJ Frank Straka of Mad Planet’s "vs." nights will be sharing DJ duties. It’s going to be a night of ‘80s underground & alternative videos from the Golden Age of MTV through the 120 Minutes era. No cover. 21+
