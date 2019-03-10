Whether you see Liz Cooper & The Stampede in a dive bar or a theater venue, you feel like you’re being transported to another time and place. People often remark that her unique kind of folk music takes them back to the 60s and 70s, when rock-n-roll felt alive, and bigger than oneself. And as Liz shakes her tambourine, hair falling in her face, donning a floral jumpsuit, that’s exactly where you’ll find yourself.