Local Artists Against Fascism: Contraptions, Eric Blowtorch and the Inflammables, Lady Cannon, Chimp Eats Banana, James Dean & poets

Event time: 7pm

Milwaukee musicians and spoken word artists lend their voices to raise money for Industrial Workers of the World General Defense Committee and Milwaukee AFA. The GDC is building a direct working class response to deportations, police, and hate crimes.

Money raised will be used for direct legal aid to protest movements and class struggle.

Artists playing are:

Contraptions

(Has been described as Pee Wee Herman's favorite desert garage band)

Eric Blowtorch and the Inflammables

(Kind of like souful Billy Bragg)

Lady Cannon

(Enchanting acoustic singer/songwriter)

Chimp Eats Banana

(Chumbawamba cover band that only plays benefits)

James Dean

(Half of local hip-hop duo Jesse James, performing spoken word)

Additional Local Poets

Doors Open: 6:00

Performance: 7:00

Merchandise for sale will include: Zines, buttons, flags, and patches

$5.00 suggested donation, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. All proceeds go to benefit IWW General Defense Fund, a working class organization dedicated to supporting working class resistance to fascism, sexism and racism.

For more information, please email argentum111@me.com

Price: $5.00 suggested donation