Local Artists Against Fascism: Contraptions, Eric Blowtorch and the Inflammables, Lady Cannon, Chimp Eats Banana, James Dean & poets
Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Event time: 7pm
Milwaukee musicians and spoken word artists lend their voices to raise money for Industrial Workers of the World General Defense Committee and Milwaukee AFA. The GDC is building a direct working class response to deportations, police, and hate crimes.
Money raised will be used for direct legal aid to protest movements and class struggle.
Artists playing are:
Contraptions
(Has been described as Pee Wee Herman's favorite desert garage band)
Eric Blowtorch and the Inflammables
(Kind of like souful Billy Bragg)
Lady Cannon
(Enchanting acoustic singer/songwriter)
Chimp Eats Banana
(Chumbawamba cover band that only plays benefits)
James Dean
(Half of local hip-hop duo Jesse James, performing spoken word)
Additional Local Poets
Doors Open: 6:00
Performance: 7:00
Merchandise for sale will include: Zines, buttons, flags, and patches
$5.00 suggested donation, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. All proceeds go to benefit IWW General Defense Fund, a working class organization dedicated to supporting working class resistance to fascism, sexism and racism.
For more information, please email argentum111@me.com
