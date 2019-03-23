Locally Grown II - Choral Arts Society

The Choral Arts Society (CAS) will present Locally Grown II, a program of music by composers and arrangers with ties to Southeastern Wisconsin, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 7 PM in First Presbyterian Church Racine. This is a special opportunity to discover amazing talent “grown” right here in this community and to meet composers in person. Several works will receive their premiere performances. The music presented by this 60-voice chorus will range from traditional to contemporary, and from heart-warming to toe-tapping, with a bit of humor tossed in.

CAS’s Locally Grown in May 2014 was a great experience. This sequel will feature some of the composers from the original, including favorites Gregory Berg, Antonio Rodrigues-Pavao, Karel Suchy, arranger Mac Huff, Gerhard Schroth and Elizabeth Schroth (father and daughter). New to this program are Gary Aubry, Christian Jesse, James J. Machan, and Donald Young.