43rd Annual Locust Street Festival and Beer Run

On East Locust Street between Humboldt and Holton Streets. Featuring 6 outdoor music stages, over 30 local bands, artists, vendors, drumcircle, childrens activities, food, drink and over 15,000 people.

Locust St. Festival celebrates its 43rd Year as one of Milwaukee’s Favorite and

longest running Street Festivals. On Sunday June 9th, at 11:30 a.m Mayor Tom Barret and Alderman Nik Kovak kick off the festivities and start the Riverwest BeerRun /Walk sending hundreds of runners (last years count, 1100) through the streets of Riverwest on the traditional 1.8 mile Beer Run/ Walk with 4 mandatory beer stops, sponsored by Lakefront Brewery, with a different Lakefront beer at every stop. Trophies will be handed out in a variety of catagories including 75 and up. Our oldest runner is 83 years young!!

Early registration online is advised but we will sign up participants from 9AM till 11AM day of the festival. (No t shirts will be guaranteed for late registration.)

Music and dancing in the street will be non-stop with over 30 bands on six outdoor stages presented by The Tracks Tavern, celebrating 50 years in business, Lakefront Brewery, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, Klingers East, The Riverwest Public House, and Guitars for Vets. Fest goers will find a full compliment of musical flavors from rock to country, blues and latin. Folks of all ages can make their own music at the popular Drum Circle on the corner of Locust & Bremen .

The Tropoli Shriners will be our beneficiary of the Beer Run this year. They will have their midget cars starting the beer run and will be available for photos with the kids later on in the day.

For ALL info on our festival, including music lineups, vendors and beer run info visit our website:

locuststreetfestival.org