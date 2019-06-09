Locust Street Festival: Outside - The Mighty Deerlick (1pm), Beaumont James & the Wild Claims (2:30pm), Feed the Dog (4pm), Undercover Organism (5:30pm), Another One (7pm). Inside - The Nightinjails (1:30pm), Dr. Sinclair (2:45pm), Axehandle Hound (4pm), Dinosaur Rocket (5:15pm), Frugal Stu & the Coupons (6:30pm), Feed the Dog (8:15pm)

Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212