Locust Street Festival: Sigmund Snopek's beer and sausage show (11am), The Wedding of Sigmund Snopek III and Denise Goetsch (1:30pm), Meg Owens (2:30pm), Mahmoud Amireh (3:30pm), Maatt Hendicks (4:30pm), The TriTonics (6pm)

Klinger's East 920 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212