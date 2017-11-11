The Lords of Liechtenstein is a quirky folk music duo composed of two brothers. Based in New York City, Noah (ukulele/guitar/vocals) and Dan (guitar/banjo/mandola/vocals) have brought their unique blend of folk music to clubs and coffeehouses all over the East Coast of the United States. The Lords were awarded honorable mention in the 2014 Falcon Ridge Folk Festival Emerging Artist Showcase, and have opened for musical stalwarts like Buckwheat Zydeco, The Grand Slambovians, Magpie, and Joe Crookston.