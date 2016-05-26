Event time: 7:30 PM

Although hailing from opposite ends of the world, guitar masters Loren Barrigar from Nashville, TN and Mark Mazengarb from New Zealand, share a unique musical chemistry seldom found amongst musicians. Their diverse repertoire consists of stunning guitar instrumentals as well as vocal duets, performed with outstanding musicality and spontaneous creativity. Influenced by Americana, Jazz, Country Western and Classical music, Loren and Mark’s unique style of guitar playing is largely built upon the thumb-picking techniques pioneered by guitar greats Merle Travis and Chet Atkins. Guitar playing like you've never heard before!

Price: ADULT $24 | 4X20 $20