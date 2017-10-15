Los Sonidos Unidos : A Milwaukee Benefit Concert for Mexico and Puerto Rico

UCC, Latino Arts, Pabst Theater Group and American Red Cross to Host Benefit Concert

‘Los Sonidos Unidos’ Concert to Raise Funds for Relief Support in Puerto Rico and Mexico

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – The United Community Center (UCC) and Latino Arts in partnership with the Pabst Theater Group, American Red Cross and many other community partners will host, “Los Sonidos Unidos,” a benefit concert for Puerto Rico and Mexico on Sunday, October 15 at Turner Hall Ballroom.

The concert will feature the Latino Arts Strings Program musicians, members of De La Buena, Bahia, Bombazo with Pandanza Dancers, Cache as well as other local bands. Restaurant vendors including Cubanitas, Café el Sol, Antigua Latin Café, WWBIC Coffee with a Conscience will also join, sharing their rich culinary talents. The evening will showcase the strength and unity of Milwaukee and its solidarity with friends and family in Puerto Rico and Mexico. The goal is to bring hope to those affected by the devastating earthquake in Mexico and Hurricane Maria in the US Virgin Islands.

A minimum $20 donation per person will be requested at the door (cash or check to “Red Cross” is preferred). Also available at the concert will be a “Text to Give” phone number. Guests who are unable to attend the event can donate online at, http://www.redcross.org/unitedcommunitycenter-pub. The American Red Cross will be the beneficiary of the concert.

WHAT: Los Sonidos Unidos – Milwaukee Benefit Concert for Puerto Rico and Mexico

WHEN: Sunday, October 15, 2017

TIME: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: Turner Hall Ballroom, 1040 N 4th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53203