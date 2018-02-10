Lotus w/Marvel Years

Having built a massive fanbase over the years, Lotus tours heavily selling out headline shows across the county and playing festivals such as Electric Forest, Imagine Music Fest, Camp Bisco, and more. Whether you catch Lotus in outdoor amphitheaters, the country’s best theaters, intimate clubs or a variety of festivals, you can expect to have an experience of the senses. The band’s new album, Eat the Light, is a first for Lotus – an album with vocals on every song. Guest singers appear throughout ranging from soulful to indie and electronic to rock. The tracks bubble with contagious dance energy and blast into orbit with sing-along choruses. The tightly produced yet raw grooves recall sounds of The Talking Heads, Jamiroquai, and LCD Soundsystem