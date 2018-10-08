Love, Loss, and What I Wore

Five women take a nostalgic, witty, and poignant tour of their wardrobes, telling tales of their lives through each item of clothing. From sharing memories of their favorite childhood dress, to buying their first bra, mothers, prom dresses, favorite shoes, and why women only wear black, these monologues bring laughter and bittersweet memories to life.

*Be advised, themes of domestic violence are present in this play and may not be suitable for all audiences.

October 8 - 13, 2018 | 7:30 PM

October 14, 2018 | 2:00 PM