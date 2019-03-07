Love Monkeys
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
The LoveMonkeys. Your Mom's Favorite Band. Wait. Your kid's favorite band. We’re all still having fun after all these years! We are so excited to have this fun lovin' band play our stage. You've heard them all over Milwaukee, come to your favorite bar and hear them for a FREE show! Guarantee good times will be had by all!
Info
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 View Map
Live Music/Performance