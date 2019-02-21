Love Vibes Only Tyrese & Ginuwine

Multi-hyphenate actor, producer, 6x Grammy nominated, author and philanthropist Tyrese Gibson has signed with APA across the board. Gibson, who rose to prominence after being hand-picked by John Singleton for the title role in Baby Boy and his subsequent feature film, Four Brothers, gained significant international acclaim with key roles in the Transformers and Fast & Furious franchises. He will reprise his role of ‘Roman Pearce’ in Fast & Furious 9. To date Fast Furious Franchise has grossed a staggering 5 billion globally in box office receipts. On the heels of the film’s success, the studio has already announced a release date of April 10th 2020. He also recently recurred on Lee Daniels’ successful music drama Star for FOX. Gibson’s sixth studio album “ Black Rose” was released independently, by his label Voltron Recordz and distributed by Caroline Records.”Shame” was nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Song at the 58th annual Grammy Awards. Album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, becoming his first album to reach number one on the chart. Author of two self-help New York Times bestsellers, How to Get Out of Your Own Way and Manology.

Ginuwine is an American singer, songwriter, dancer and actor. Signed to Epic Records since the mid-1990s, Ginuwine had released a number of multi-platinum and platinum-selling albums and singles, becoming one of R&B’s top artists during the late 1990s and early 2000s and beyond. In 2007 Ginuwine became part of the super group TGT with Tyrese and Tank. The group was nominated for a Grammy in 2014 for best R&B album for Three Kings, and best known for sold out shows and unforgettable performances. His acting credits include the CBS show Martial Law, NBC’s Parks and Recreation and having his smash hit pony as the feature track of both Magic Mike feature films.

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $32.00, $52.00, $62.00, $82.00, $113.00