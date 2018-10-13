Lucia Micarelli

A superb classical musician, Lucia is recognized throughout the world for being a featured soloist with Josh Groban, Chris Botti, Jethro Tull, and also for her starring role on the critically acclaimed HBO series Treme. These diverse influences all come together in an exciting evening of music that moves from classical to jazz to traditional fiddle music and Americana while creating a musical map unlike anything heard before from a violinist - all bound together by her trademark emotional vulnerability and technical wizardry.