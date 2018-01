Lunch Time Concert Series: Jessica Mehre

Admission: $5 Suggested Donation

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee.

JESSICA MEHRE IS FROM THE SMALL COMMUNITY OF KLONDIKE, WISCONSIN. SHE STARTED TAKING PIANO LESSONS WHEN SHE WAS FIVE YEARS OLD AND HAS SINCE GROWN TO APPRECIATE THE POWER AND CONTROL NEEDED TO PLAY THIS GRAND AND IMPRESSIVE INSTRUMENT. SHE GRADUATED THIS PAST SPRING AT ST. NORBERT WITH A BACHELOR’S DEGREE IN PIANO PERFORMANCE, WHERE SHE TOOK PIANO LESSONS UNDER THE GUIDANCE OF ELAINE MOSS, AND HER CURRENT TEACHER IS CAROL ANN LEMKE. BY THE AGE OF 22, SHE HAS STUDIED PIANO PERFORMANCE IN FLORENCE, ITALY, PERFORMED WORKS WITH THE CIVIC SYMPHONY OF GREEN BAY, SPENT A FULL SUMMER AS A MEMBER OF KIDS FROM WISCONSIN, AND SHE HAS WRITTEN AND PERFORMED HER OWN COMPOSITIONS FOR THE PAST FOUR YEARS. JESSICA HAS SUCCESSFULLY PERFORMED WORKS FAR BEYOND THE UNDERGRADUATE LEVEL OF STUDY IN COLLEGE HONORS PROGRAMS, NATIONAL AUDITIONS, AND RECITALS IN AN EFFORT TO PROMOTE THE MANY EMOTIONAL, PHYSICAL, MENTAL, AND SPIRITUAL BENEFITS OF CLASSICAL MUSIC.