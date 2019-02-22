Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr.

Come “Move it, Move it” with the Schauer Rising Stars Productions as they help Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the Hippo, and some crafty penguins escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo. Not content to live in blissful captivity, Marty lets his curiosity take over as he makes his escape to explore the world. His friends refuse to be left behind as they all embark on an unforgettable voyage. Based on the smash-hit DreamWorks motion picture, this show promises to be a Zooful of fun!

SchauerCenter.org/RisingStars