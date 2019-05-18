Madison County
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
The star on our map isn't just a representation of our state capital, it’s a representation of Madison County Band, a local star! This 7 piece band has toured the country with everyone from Rascall Flats, to Blake Shelton, perfecting their crowd pleasing performance. Don’t miss this boot stompin’, hand clappin’, good time!
Concerts, Live Music/Performance