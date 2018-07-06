SummerStage Family Series: Magic Show with Tom Burgermeister

July 6, 2018

6:30 PM

This is a FREE family event.

Tom Burgermeister is a veteran performer who has amazed and entertained Midwestern and Milwaukee area audiences since 1980. The classic mysteries of stage magic are all here for the enjoyment of all ages. The very laws of nature are stretched beyond recognition in this fun, interactive program. This is outstanding entertainment for the lively audience that loves to be part of the show!

Please note that there is a $5 park entrance fee per vehicle. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.