Maifest 2019
Estabrook Biergarten (Estabrook Park) 4400 N. Estabrook Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Join us for the Official Kick Off to Beer Garden Season with Milwaukee Maifest at Estabrook Park.
Festivities get underway on Thursday, May 2 at 5:30pm with the 2019 Maibock Anstich - Followed by Free beer until 6:30pm
The Weekend includes Live Music, Food, Dance, Contests and Beer!
