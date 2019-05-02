Maifest 2019

Google Calendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-02 00:00:00

Estabrook Biergarten (Estabrook Park) 4400 N. Estabrook Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Join us for the Official Kick Off to Beer Garden Season with Milwaukee Maifest at Estabrook Park.

Festivities get underway on Thursday, May 2 at 5:30pm with the 2019 Maibock Anstich - Followed by Free beer until 6:30pm

The Weekend includes Live Music, Food, Dance, Contests and Beer!

Info

Estabrook Biergarten (Estabrook Park) 4400 N. Estabrook Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Festivals, Live Music/Performance
414-219-9065
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-02 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-03 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-04 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Maifest 2019 - 2019-05-05 00:00:00