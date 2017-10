×

Maitri plays Milwaukee on the last stop of their Midwestern album-release tour, with a night of music at the Tonic Tavern featuring Milwaukee's own Bum Alum and Fivy. $10 cover.





Listen here >>

Five: https://fivy.bandcamp.com/

Bum Alum: https://bumalum.bandcamp.com/releases

Maitri: www.maitrimusic.com