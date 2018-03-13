Make A Mini Bouquet for Make-A-Wish

Flowers for Dreams and Milwaukee Public Market are hosting a build-your-own mini bouquet open house event for families to support Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. Each bouquet made will be delivered to a Make-A-Wish family in the Milwuakee area. Participants of all ages will learn how to build their own mini bouquet from Flowers for Dreams designers, and handwrite a personal message to share with Make-A-Wish children and families.

The Make A Mini Bouquet event will take place Tuesday, March 13, 6–8 p.m. at the Milwaukee Public Market on the second floor. The event is free and open to the public. Treats will be provided by C. Adam’s Bakery. Participants are encouraged to RSVP at https://milwaukeepublicmarket.org/events/flowers-for-dreams-make-a-wish-open-house.