Make Music Day 2019

Be a part of this free, worldwide celebration of music on June 21st!

Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, Make Music Day is now held on the same day in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries. Performances and activities are led by musicians of all ages and talent levels, in places like coffeehouses, sidewalks, museums, parks, or wherever they can find to play! The purpose of the day is to celebrate the joy of making music & expose people to new styles of music and neighborhoods in their community that they wouldn’t ordinarily experience otherwise. Now in Milwaukee's third year, we are looking to make it a record breaking event! Register to participate a host or performer by going to: http://www.makemusicday.org/milwaukee/