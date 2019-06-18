A Maker’s Adventure at Old World Wisconsin
Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119
Do you like to make things? Young makers will spend a day exploring makers in history as they try their hand working leather, transforming wool to yarn, and working alongside our blacksmith, all while exploring the science and art of these living traditions.
For kids entering grade 3 through grade 5.
Advanced registration required.
Cost: $65.00 per camper
