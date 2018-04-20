MAM After Dark: Quiet Clubbing

Northwestern Mutual Presents

MAM After Dark

Sat, April 20, 7–11 PM

Oh là là. Quiet clubbing goes Parisian!

From silent swing to a quiet can can, everyone’s favorite event is being served up with a French twist.

Three DJs will compete for your ears, as you don the light up headphones that let you choose what music sets the mood you want, as the rest of the Paris-inspired evening keeps your eyes, taste buds, creative spirit, and dancing shoes busy.

Take in a Wild Card tour with Alliance Francaise of Designing Paris: The Posters of Jules Chéret (8 and 10 p.m.). Learn wicked French phrases. Stop at the DIY area and create your own vintage French postcard. Strike a pose in the fantastical photo booth. Make your mark on a giant house of cards. Sip a stylish signature cocktail. Win yourself prizes on an art scavenger hunt in the galleries. Or hit the dance floor with wireless headphones over your beret.

You can even make the evening one to remember by booking prix fixe dining (6-7:30 p.m.) for someone special or worldly Team Trivia (8-11 p.m) for your cleverest crew (advanced reservations required)

GENERAL ADMISSION: $14 at the door | $12 in advance | FREE for Milwaukee Art Museum Members

ADVANCE TICKETS Available now until Thurs, April 19 at 5 p.m.

(Advance Member tickets available online with donor id; number allotted depends on your membership level: Dual/Family = 2, Individual/Student = 1. Member must be present at check-in.)

MAM After Dark Prix Fixe Menu

Reservations required; limited seating available 6–7:30 PM

$35 per person | Beverages, tax, and gratuity not included

Check out Website for Menu. Please contact afterdark@mam.org for reservation inquiries or to make a note with your Advance Ticket purchase.