Mama Tried Bike Night

MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum®

Thursday, February 16, 5-9 p.m.

It’s the dead of winter here in Milwaukee with wind chill temperatures struggling to reach double digits. Sounds like it’s time for the Midwest’s preeminent motorcycle show, Mama Tried! Start the weekend on the right track with Bike Night at MOTOR. Shake off your cabin fever by reconnecting with friends and fellow riders while you enjoy food and drink specials like $3 Miller High Life with your Bike Night koozie. Live music by the Zach Pietrini band; nominated two years running for Best Band in Milwaukee (2014-2015, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee). Zach Pietrini is rooted in brutally honest americana, and delivers instantly familiar tavern tunes while connecting with people through the beauty of story and song.

Come early and visit the Harley-Davidson Museum® from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. H.O.G members get in free to the H-D Museum every day - for full admission prices, visit h-dmuseum.com.