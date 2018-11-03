Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens

OH MY GOSH

2 Shows!

Saturday, November 3

7PM Show / 6PM Doors

9:30PM Show / 8:30PM Doors

The Pabst Theater

Oh my gosh! We’re doing it again folks. Da Manitowoc Minute is back on da road coming to your town real quick once. It’s a brand new show that’s one part Manitowoc Minute, one part Charlie Berens and three parts Craigslist. What could possibly go wrong? Get some tickets real quick once and keep ‘er movin!