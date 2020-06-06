March for Thee Three

Join the family of Alvin Cole and the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression for a rally and march to demand justice for the victims of Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Anthony Mensah.

The rally and march will begin at 4pm. Organizers are asking people who attend to please wear a mask or some type of facial covering. A car caravan will follow the march for those who wish to drive.

On February 2, 2020, Alvin Cole fled the Mayfair Mall after Wauwatosa police appeared on scene and drew their weapons following a call from a mall employee. As he ran, he yelled, "No gun, no gun, no gun", but that didn't matter. Officer Mensah, at this point twice a murderer, shot Alvin several times in the back, killing him.

Between the outbreak of COVID-19 & advice that they should "keep it quiet", updates about Alvin's murder and the "investigation" disappeared from the news. But now, in the wake of the uprisings that have spread across the country starting in Minneapolis, the family has decided to remain silent no longer.

They want justice, not just for Alvin, but for Antonio Gonzales (murdered by Mensah in July 2015) and Jay Anderson, Jr. (murdered by Mensah in June 2016). Justice in this case means Officer Mensah being immediately terminated from the Wauwatosa Police Department, indicted for murder, and convicted. Anything short of these things is not good enough.

Additionally, to ensure that killer cops do not continue to get away with their crimes, the family, together with the Milwaukee Alliance, is putting forward the call for community control of the police through the creation of an all-elected Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC).

Until there is justice, there can be no peace!