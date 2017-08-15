Marchesi di Barolo Wine Dinner

Event time: 6:30pm

Barolo, as we know it today, was first made in the early 19th century by the Marchese Carlo Tancredi Falletti di Barolo and his wife, Giulia. The wine from their estate soon became known as “the wine from Barolo” and was served at important diplomatic and royal functions. Today, Marchesi di Barolo remains a family business. Since 2006, the estate has been under the direction of Pietro’s great-grandson and fifth-generation winemaker, Ernesto Abbona and his wife Anna, who have inherited a long-standing winemaking tradition and a love of the vineyards and its wines.

The team at Bacchus is excited to host Valentina Abbona, co-owner of Marchesi di Barolo and daughter of Ernesto and Anna, for a Piedmont-inspired dinner crafted by Bacchus Executive Chef Nick Wirth, paired with carefully selected wines chosen by CMS Certified Advanced Sommelier Katie Espinosa.

Price: $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity