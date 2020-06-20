Marching for Inclusivity, for all Black Lives

First, let us thank every single person who made "Come together, Stand together" pivotal. We have to continue to strike while the Protest-Iron is hot. We need to continue to get our voices heard and our needs met. Lets bring all people together again, make our voices louder then they were before, and speak about micro aggressions/subtleties of oppression that Black and Brown people face every day from our own community. So let us march, have the conversation on how we can be better, do better, and invoke the unity we seem to be grasping by a thread. We've got this, lets continue this fight...inclusively!

PSA..... this time we will be headed south