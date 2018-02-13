Mardi Gras MKE 2018 w/All-Star SUPERband & The Big Style Brass Band (6pm)
The Seeboth in Walker's Point 131 W. Seeboth Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Fat Tuesday Party featuring Live Music by The All Star SUPERband and the Big Style Brass Band, New Orleans Style Food, Beverage & Festivities Included.
Fundraising event for CIVIC MUSIC.
$10 Students Under 21
$20 Students Over 21
$30 Adults
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance