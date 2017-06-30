Margaret Glaspy w/Liza Anne

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Margaret Glaspy

+ special guest Liza Anne

Monday, July 24

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

“She conveys a wild emotional frankness while evincing masterful precision in her singing and guitar playing. The sound is unadorned, yet unmistakably her own.” — NPR (Best of 2016)

After an incredible 2016 with the success of her acclaimed debut album, ‘Emotions and Math’, Margaret Glaspy returns to The Back Room at Colectivo.

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
