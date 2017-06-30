Margaret Glaspy w/Liza Anne

Event time: 8pm

Margaret Glaspy

+ special guest Liza Anne

Monday, July 24

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

“She conveys a wild emotional frankness while evincing masterful precision in her singing and guitar playing. The sound is unadorned, yet unmistakably her own.” — NPR (Best of 2016)

After an incredible 2016 with the success of her acclaimed debut album, ‘Emotions and Math’, Margaret Glaspy returns to The Back Room at Colectivo.