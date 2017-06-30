Margaret Glaspy w/Liza Anne
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Margaret Glaspy
+ special guest Liza Anne
Monday, July 24
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
“She conveys a wild emotional frankness while evincing masterful precision in her singing and guitar playing. The sound is unadorned, yet unmistakably her own.” — NPR (Best of 2016)
After an incredible 2016 with the success of her acclaimed debut album, ‘Emotions and Math’, Margaret Glaspy returns to The Back Room at Colectivo.
Info
