Margarita Festival 2017

Event time: 5-8pm

It's tequila time! The Shepherd Express is hosting the Inaugural Margarita Festival on Friday, August 25th from 5pm-8pm at Catalano Square in the Historic Third Ward.

Sample from Milwaukee’s best margarita-makers, vote on your favorite, and we'll crown a winner at the end of the night. Competition will be stiff!

Your $20 ticket gets you entry to the event and margarita samples from your favorite bars and restaurants, with awesome entertainment! Food and full-sized drinks will be available for purchase.

This is a 21+ event, and it's rain or shine!