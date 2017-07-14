Marika Hackman w/The Big Moon

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

London-based songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Marika Hackman, covers an expansive range with her music. From grunge guitars to folk-like vocals, each song is different and pulls you in. Marika Hackman makes her Milwaukee headline debut this summer, in support if her latest album, “I’m Not Your Man”.

