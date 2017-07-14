Marika Hackman w/The Big Moon
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
London-based songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Marika Hackman, covers an expansive range with her music. From grunge guitars to folk-like vocals, each song is different and pulls you in. Marika Hackman makes her Milwaukee headline debut this summer, in support if her latest album, “I’m Not Your Man”.
Live Music/Performance