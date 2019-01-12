Marquette Theatre presenst "Dooby Dooby Moo"

Helfaer Theatre (Marquette University) 525 N. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Duck, Pig, Cow, along with their new friend Ewe, are trying to win a local talent show. If they work together and avoid Farmer Brown’s suspicions, they might even win a trampoline! Drawn from Doreen Cronin’s delightful Click Clack Moo series, this fun musical about supporting each other offers a wonderful lesson for all ages.

Helfaer Theatre (Marquette University) 525 N. 13th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
