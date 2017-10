Gather with fellow Marquette fans, university leaders and Head Coach Steve Wojciechowski for the culmination of our yearlong celebration of 100 years of Marquette men's basketball.



Relive Marquette basketball history as past players and coaches travel through the eras, sharing iconic moments and personal stories that have left a lasting impact.



The evening will be emceed by Jay Bilas, College Basketball Analyst, ESPN.



More info: https://muconnect.marquette.edu/centennialhoopla