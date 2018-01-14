Marquette Theatre presents "A Year with Frog and Toad"

Marquette Theatre will present A Year with Frog and Toad at the Evan P. & Marion Helfaer Theatre Jan. 14, Jan. 20-21, and Jan. 27-28.

Based on Arnold Lobel’s books, A Year with Frog and Toad is an imaginative and entertaining children’s musical that follows the budding friendship of two unlikely amphibians, a cranky toad and a cheerful frog. Waking from hibernation one spring, they and their woodland friends leap through four fun-filled seasons. As their friendship blossoms, Frog and Toad find it’s their differences that bring them together. This unique friendship is one all kids can relate to.

Tickets can be purchased online. Prices for the general public are $12. For more information, call the Helfaer Theatre Box Office at (414) 288-7504. The show will run: