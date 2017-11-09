Marquette University Theatre Department presents: On the Verge, or the Geography of Yearning

On the Verge, or the Geography of Yearning

By Eric Overmyer

Directed by Maureen Kilmurry

Nov. 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12, 19 at 2:30 p.m.

This whimsical and theatrical adventure is an exploration of finding one’s place in the world. Three Victorian women set out on their journey to conquer Terra Incognita, the last and most mysterious unexplored territory. They make their way through jungles and ice sheets, encounter a cast of interesting characters and find themselves traveling through time and space. Along the way, each woman discovers her own unique destiny. Full of lyrical and humorous dialogue alongside beautiful and surrealist imagery, On the Verge sheds light on the inner and outer frontiers of the human condition

Ticket Info:

Phone: (414) 288-7504

Email: helfaer.boxoffice@marquette.edu

Online Ticketing: https://www.showclix.com/events/marquettetheatre

Ticket Prices:

$20 General

$16 Seniors/MU Alumni

$10 Students

Helfaer Theatre, 1304 W. Clybourn St. Milwaukee