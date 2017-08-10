Event time: Aug. 21-Oct. 8. Gallery hours are Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Mary L. Nohl Suitcase Exhibit, the latest exhibition to arrive at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD), showcases more than 30 local artists who are garnering international recognition. The exhibit is on view in MIAD's Frederick Layton Gallery August 21 – October 8, 2017. The Opening Reception is Thursday, September 7, 6 – 8 p.m.

The exhibit features artists who have received the Mary L. Nohl Suitcase Travel Award, an award from the Mary L. Nohl Suitcase Export Fund that supports Milwaukee artists to travel around the world to exhibit their artwork. Specifically, the award program aims to "contribute to the creative health of the region by supporting local artists at all career stages, from the emerging to the established, alleviating some of the financial burden faced by artists who want to exhibit their work at a distance, and by getting the work of Milwaukee artists out into the world," according to the Lynden Sculpture Garden website.