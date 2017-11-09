Mason Jennings

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

With poetic lyrics, an admirable musical skill set and passionate showmanship, Jennings has built a loyal following. He is a storyteller first and foremost, but he also combines folk, blues and rock with subtle, effortless grace. Jennings’ acoustic pop songs are honest, intimate and inviting. See him perform live in the intimate Back Room.

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
