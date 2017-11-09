Mason Jennings
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
With poetic lyrics, an admirable musical skill set and passionate showmanship, Jennings has built a loyal following. He is a storyteller first and foremost, but he also combines folk, blues and rock with subtle, effortless grace. Jennings’ acoustic pop songs are honest, intimate and inviting. See him perform live in the intimate Back Room.
