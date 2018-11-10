Mason Jennings
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Mason Jennings blends the personal insights of a poet, political broadsides of a protest singer and the broad musical eclecticism of a jazz musician with a rock & roller’s passion. The result made him one of the most talked-about new artists on the acoustic music scene and earned him a loyal cult following.
