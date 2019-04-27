Mason Street Grill Chef Demo Series – A Taste of New Orleans

Join Mason Street Grill for the first of its monthly Chef’s Demo Series on April 27. During the morning class, guests will learn cooking tips and techniques from Mason Street Grill’s new Executive Chef Heskeith Flavien. A native of St. Lucia, a popular eastern Caribbean island, as well as a graduate of the Culinary Institute of New Orleans, Flavien will showcase some of his favorite Creole dishes, including: New Orleans style char-grill oysters and Etouffee.

After the demonstration, guests will enjoy each dish and have a chance to ask Chef Flavien about his cooking style, inspiration and more. Spots are limited for this intimate experience, so register today!

And, mark your calendars for future classes. Each Chef’s Demo Series will take place the last Saturday of the month. More details on future classes will be announced soon!