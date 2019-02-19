Mass Appeal Starting 5 Tour

to Google Calendar - Mass Appeal Starting 5 Tour - 2019-02-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mass Appeal Starting 5 Tour - 2019-02-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mass Appeal Starting 5 Tour - 2019-02-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Mass Appeal Starting 5 Tour - 2019-02-19 20:00:00

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Mass Appeal presents the groundbreaking STARTING 5 North American Tour showcasing the latest and greatest from Mass Appeal Records' roster of next-gen hip-hop stars. These four emerging artists: Stro, Ezri, Cantrell & 070 PHI and seasoned headliner Fashawn each represent their own unique sounds making the STARTING 5 North American Tour an experience that fans truly don't want to miss.

Info
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Concerts
to Google Calendar - Mass Appeal Starting 5 Tour - 2019-02-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mass Appeal Starting 5 Tour - 2019-02-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mass Appeal Starting 5 Tour - 2019-02-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Mass Appeal Starting 5 Tour - 2019-02-19 20:00:00