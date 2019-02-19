Mass Appeal Starting 5 Tour
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Mass Appeal presents the groundbreaking STARTING 5 North American Tour showcasing the latest and greatest from Mass Appeal Records' roster of next-gen hip-hop stars. These four emerging artists: Stro, Ezri, Cantrell & 070 PHI and seasoned headliner Fashawn each represent their own unique sounds making the STARTING 5 North American Tour an experience that fans truly don't want to miss.
