Master Singers of Milwaukee presents At the Movies

Sunday, June 3, 2018 4:00 pm

Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, 2366 N. 80th St

Tickets: $20 Adults, $18 Seniors (55+), $10 Students w/ID

Some of the most evocative and emotional music has been written for the soundtracks of our favorite movies. The Master Singers of Milwaukee will share wonderful arrangements of some of the beautiful songs from Hollywood’s most memorable films. Music from early movies such as “Summer Stock”, “The Gay Divorcee” and on to “West Side Story” and to “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and to Frozen (NOT Let It Go) and more. Imagine your memories of Somewhere Over the Rainbow or What a Wonderful World or Moon River! Trigger your imagination with the sounds and words and harmonies of classic music from classic movies.

The performance will be on Sunday, June 3 at 4:00 pm at Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, 2366 N. 80th St. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors (55+), $10 for Students (18+) and children under 18 are free.