Masters of Soul is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. This 90-minute show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed performances of both male and female groups backed by a live band. For many, Masters of Soul is the ultimate stroll down memory lane.

For younger generations, the show offers an opportunity to experience an era in our country's history that produced many of the greatest music acts ever recorded.

Based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the 10-person cast consists of three lead male vocalists and three lead female vocalists backed by a four-piece band of seasoned musicians who've been touring together for decades. Masters of Soul has performed to numerous sold-out audiences and garnered rave reviews across the country at venues ranging from community theaters and universities to performing arts venues and concert halls.