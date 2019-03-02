Milwaukee Comedy is proud to bring back the hilarious Matt Braunger! You’ve seen him on Netflix, Comedy Central, Conan, The Tonight Show, Showtime, @midnight and many, many more! Matt has also acted on television including Marvel’s Agent Carter, Disjointed, Bojack Horseman, The Michael J Fox show, Mad TV

See Matt Braunger one night only on Saturday, March 2 at 8pm at The Underground Collaborative.

Tickets are only $18 in advance or $20 at the door day of show.

Doors open at 7:30pm.

Show is 21+

Matt Braunger in Milwaukee

Saturday, March 2 at 8pm

at The Underground Collaborative

161 W. Wisconsin Ave., Lower Level of The Grand (below TJ Maxx)

About Matt Braunger…

Matt Braunger grew up in Portland, Oregon and has been professionally hilarious since 2007. The year after that he won “Best of the Fest” at the Aspen Comedy Festival. He’s done two comedy specials: “Shovel Fighter” (Comedy Central), and “Big Dumb Animal” (Netflix). Braunger’s done stand-up on Letterman, The Tonight Show, The Late Late Show, Conan, SXSW Comedy on Showtime, The Meltdown, Live at Gotham, and many more, and is a regular on @Midnight. He’s also an actor, most recently on Marvel’s Agent Carter, Disjointed, The New VIPs, Take My Wife, Bojack Horseman, Up All Night, The Michael J Fox show, Family Tree, Mad TV and many, many more. He recently taped a new hour special in Portland and can be heard weekly on his acclaimed podcast “Ding-Donger with Matt Braunger.” He lives in Los Angeles with his fiancé and 1,000 funky record albums.