Matt Brown is an old soul, and that is evident in the music he creates. With a voice seasoned by influences such as Ray Charles and Bill Withers and guitar styling steeped in the tradition of Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan, Brown’s artistry is filled with as much blue-eyed soul as his baby blue Fender Telecaster, “Stella Blue.”

Growing up in the small dairy town of Washougal, Washington, Brown’s love for music began as a child, soaking in the classic melodies of The Beatles and Roy Orbison that filled the house. Brown demonstrated a natural rhythm by banging along to the beat whenever music was played.

Matt's father, Allen, studied the guitar at an early age, playing his dad’s 1948 D-28 Martin. However, at age 14, Allen had to shelve his passion for making music when his dad passed away, forcing him into a caretaking role for his four younger siblings. As an adult, Allen frequently played songs on the old guitar with his son Matt keeping the beat on whatever he could find. Matt’s father gave him a drum set for his fourteenth birthday, and a guitar when he left home for college in Seattle, encouraging him to follow in the family musical tradition.

During college, Brown fell in love with the guitar, and at the urging of his classmates, started performing at open mic nights, revealing his innate ability as a vocalist. Brown soon became inspired to write songs and grow his skills as a guitarist. Since that time, Brown has fronted bands, played hundreds of shows, opened for Huey Lewis, recorded albums, and journeyed across the country to Nashville to continue developing his craft of songwriting.

Brown’s songs are fresh but familiar and tend to move the heart as much as the head and feet. His music grabs the attention of the young and old, while being deeply rooted in timeless soul. There is an authenticity in the words and delivery that create Brown’s signature sound.

Brown’s work ethic as an artist comes from his desire for sharing his songs with whomever will lend him an eager ear. Brown has achieved success as a solo artist and will continue leaving no stone unturned with his first Nashville record and numerous tours throughout the USA and Europe. Brown recently signed with Wally's World for college booking and Rock Ridge Music and Blue Plaid Music for management. Rock Ridge Music will be releasing Brown's first full-length album "Walk Into The Light" on July 22.