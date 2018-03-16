Matthew Ball - Boogie Woogie Pianist and Internet Sensation
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum 2220 N. Terrace Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Called the 'fastest fingers in the Mid-west!' Matthew performs an upbeat program of Boogie-n-Blues, Jazz & Ragtime favorites from the Swing-dancin' era of the 20's 30's & 40's, with arrangements of American classics. Today Matthew is known online and on-stage as THE BOOGIE WOOGIE KID with a performance history that spans everything from symphony appearances to Jazz and Blues festivals.
Please join us for a captivating concert with this internet sensation with more than four million views on YouTube!
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. | Cash Bar | Intermission
Members, Students and Seniors $12.00
General $15.00