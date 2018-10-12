We're throwing a Matty Gras banger with plenty of Nawlin's style fun, food, beads, and BEERS! The Toys top off our party out back at 6pm. NO COVER until 5pm, $5 cover after 5 with a portion of the proceeds to benefit The Polar Plunge!

Complete Weekend Line-Up:

Friday, 6pm-9pm outside The Toys

Friday, 9pm-12am inside Element 13

Saturday, 2pm-6pm outside Acoustix

Saturday, 6pm-9pm outside The Love Monkeys

Saturday, 9pm-12am inside Saturday Detention