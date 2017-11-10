Two of Irish music’s most revered singers known for the depth, beauty and joy in their exploration and interpretation, Maura O’Connell and Karan Casey will present an evening of songs and stories during a concert at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Titled “A Celebration of Song and Life,” O’Connell and Casey explore a world view of what it means to be an Irish woman today as well as make the connection between events and their impact on people’s lives. This collaboration of two courageous, uncompromising and independent Irish women allows a freshness in approach to their long-established solo careers and gives them the opportunity to share the sheer enjoyment of singing.

Tickets for the show are $29 in advance, $33 on concert day, $10 for students with ID and free for ages 12 and younger. To order online, visit www.ichc.net. Tickets may also be ordered by calling (414) 345-8800.

The beautiful Art Deco style Ambassador Hotel, 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave., is offering a special rate - subject to availability - for those attending concerts at the ICHC. Call (414) 345-5000 or (888) 322-3326. www.ambassadormilwaukee.com.